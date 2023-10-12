Telangana HC notice to state on illegal parking of lorries on NHs

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Wednesday, October 12, issued notices to various departments of the state government over the illegal parking of heavy vehicles on National Highways (NHs).

A bench of the Telangana High Court was hearing a PIL highlighting the dangers of parking heavy vehicles on national highways.

Following the hearing, the ministry of surface transport (National Highways) and other departments of the state were issued notices, seeking their response within six weeks.

A letter was sent by D Nagaraju, a mason from Nizamabad, on September 23. The bench headed by CJ Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar, converted the letter into a PIL.

In his letter, Nagaraju raised concerns over the rampant illegal parking of heavy vehicles on NHs which according to him had led to a significant number of accidents.

On December 19, 2021, Nagaraju’s nine-year-old daughter D Vaibhavi suffered head injuries and died. He and his wife Rekha sustained fractures in both their legs when his bike rammed into a parked lorry on NH-44 on their way from Kamareddy to Nizamabad.

The letter also brought to the attention another tragic incident in which three engineering students travelling in an SUV met with a fatal accident on the Hyderabad-Karimnagar highway due to parking of a heavy vehicle on the road.

The HC, in response to the safety concerns raised by Nagaraju, directed the secretary of the ministry of surface transport (NHs), the Telangana chief secretary, the secretary of the transport, roads and buildings (R&B) department, the commissioner of transport, the chief engineer of roads and buildings, the principal secretary, home, and the DGP to respond to the concerns raised by Nagaraju within six weeks.