Telangana HC orders no pressure on doctors to join promoted posts till July 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued interim orders directing the government not to pressure doctors to assume responsibilities in posts granted through promotions until July 22.

This order was passed on Friday by Justice N Rajeshwara Rao, following petitions filed by Dr. A Subhodh Kumar and six others, who are currently serving as medical professors in Hyderabad and Warangal.

The petitioners challenged Government Order (G.O.) 298, issued on the 7th of this month, which promoted them to positions such as Superintendent, Principal, and Additional Director of Medical Education—roles they had previously declined.

Senior advocates Ravichander and Bobbili Srinivas, representing the petitioners, argued that their clients had refused the promotions when asked for their opinions. Still, the government proceeded to issue transfer orders to distant locations without considering their representations.

After hearing these arguments, the judge ordered that the petitioners should not be pressured to take charge of the promoted posts until July 22. The court also directed the government to file counterclaims with full details regarding the matter.