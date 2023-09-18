Telangana HC stays teachers’ promotions in Ranga Reddy district

The counsel further informed the court that the respondents prepared a tentative seniority list without allowing sufficient time for the submission of objections

Telangana High Court (File photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court had stayed the promotions of government teachers in Ranga Reddy district till September 19.

Justice P Madhavi Devi of the HC adjourned the petitions, providing interim relief to a group of teachers who had moved the court expressing concerns about the ongoing promotions based on the tentative seniority list.

The counsel representing the petitioners argued that the respondents designated employees from other districts as part of the local cadre of Ranga Reddy district after the issuance of GO No. 317.

This reassignment resulted in an excess number of teachers in the RR district compared to the allocated cadre.

The counsel further informed the court that the respondents prepared a tentative seniority list without allowing sufficient time for the submission of objections. The petitioners contended that this was a violation of the principles of natural justice.

Government Pleader (GP) for Services-I responded by assuring the court that promotions for the teachers will not be granted until the final seniority list is issued, and even then, objections raised by the petitioners would be taken into account.

The GP explained that he was unable to obtain proper instructions due to the urgency of the matter.

He therefore requested the case be scheduled for September 19, 2023, to allow for written instructions.

After considering the arguments from both sides, the court clarified that the respondents were prohibited from proceeding with the promotions based on the tentative seniority list for the time being.

