Telangana HC suspends junior civil judge for alleged misconduct

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued orders suspending Bommathi Bhavani, principal junior civil judge and additional metropolitan magistrate, Rangareddy District, at Kukatpally.

Bhavani faced allegations that she freed an accused in a narcotics case on personal bail despite evidence presented before her.

Also Read NTPC to provide computer training to unemployed youth

Hence, a decision based on a letter from the Principal District Judge, Rangareddy, as well as the report of the Cyberabad Police Commissioner, and other evidence against her was made.

The Vigilance Wing of the HC decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against her in accordance with the provisions of the Telangana Civil Services (CC&A) Rules, 1991 after the court concluded that the judicial officer was guilty of grave misconduct.

The decision to suspend her in public interest was bought to effect immediately.