Telangana HC warns of CBI, ED probe into Nizam’s properties

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday said that fraudsters can’t take advantage of the legal system in the Nizam land deals case while warning that it might order the CBI and the ED to look into the transactions made in the name of the Civil Suit (CS)13 and CS 14 batch cases.

CS 14 and 13 lands are part of an ongoing litigation property case concerning the alleged transfer of land parcels from the former Nizam of Hyderabad to various individuals.

A special bench presided over by chief justice Ujjal Bhuyan every day in the afternoon session, has been hearing this dispute.

The bench of chief justice Bhuyan and N Tukaramji, on Thursday morning, discovered a new land dispute involving 93 acres in the Kuntloor village of the Hayathnagar Mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

In this case, a few landowners intended to divide their property among their rightful successors to prevent it from being sold off to third parties.

After finding these shady aspects of the case, the bench instructed the judicial registrar to look into the incident.

In June 2021, a single court prohibited the sub-registrar of Hayathnagar from considering any registrations pertaining to this area.

Although some other kin petitioned the High Court to have this restraint order lifted, the single judge declined to do so. In response, they filed writ appeals, which were also rejected.

However, the owners again approached the court, claiming that the sub-registrar was acting against the court’s instructions when he began to accept sale documents authorising transactions over this land.

The parties in return, filing the registrations provided a second ruling signed by a single judge allowing them to proceed with the filings. This unexplained directive surprised the bench.

The bench suspended this ruling and instructed the sub-registrar against accepting any registrations for this property until further directions were issued.

It further instructed the HC registrar to look into the incident and submit a report and postponed the matter till March 2.

The bench mentioned the CS 13 and CS 14 cases when it was making its judgement and stated that it found various anomalies in those situations and denied permission for their transaction.