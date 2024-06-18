Telangana health minister flays KCR over new govt medical colleges

Hyderabad: Health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha has cautioned that there was a risk of government medical colleges facing the same situation being faced by the private engineering colleges in the State, as the previous BRS government has constructed medical colleges without conducting a region-wise survey while doing so.

Observing that finding professors for those medical colleges has become difficult now, he felt that the medical profession needed to grow slowly and not in haste.

During a chit-chat with media in Hyderabad on Tuesday, he said that it was beyond his understanding why a government medical college was allotted to Maheshwaram, located close to the city. He disclosed that the BRS government had borrowed Rs 9,000 crore through loans for constructing four multi-specialty hospitals in Hyderabad.

Accusing the BRS government of neglecting and not constructing a new building for Osmania General Hospital in ten years, he said that the then government’s focus was only on the Siddipet government hospital.

“KCR proclaimed himself as both a doctor and an engineer. He asked the people to take paracetamol during the Covid-19 as a doctor, and designed the Kaleshwaram project as an engineer,” he quipped.

He said that the State government was planning to establish three task forces to monitor the medical and healthcare in the State, which include one to monitor the clinical establishment of private hospitals, another to control drugs in the pharmaceuticals sector, and another to monitor the food quality in food and beverage establishments.

He also said that a green channel would be established for basic infrastructure and facilities in government hospitals and that a trauma center would be opened in a radius of 35 km, with 75 new trauma centers in the State.

He also said that steps were being taken to link the diagnostic centers with government hospitals.