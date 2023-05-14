Telangana: Heatwave across the state for the next five days

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) here on Sunday issued a heat wave warning wave for several districts of the state in the coming days.

The maximum temperature in the city is anticipated to reach somewhere between 40 and 46 degrees celsius for the next five days.

In Hyderabad, maximum temperatures are expected to be 40 degrees Celsius for the next 5 days. The city and parts of Telangana earlier a week ago witnessed scattered rains and thundershowers.

Districts that are being marked over 40 degree Celsius are, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Mancherial, Adilabad, Mulugu, Kumuram Bheem, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Khammam, and Peddapalli.

Four days prior, intense rains lashed different parts of Hyderabad like Charminar, Bahadurpura, and Zoo Park surroundings that spread towards the Rajendra Nagar area.

The rains provided much needed relief in the summer heat. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the rains are the impact of Cyclone Mocha forming over the Bay of Bengal, which may intensify into a very severe storm by Friday.