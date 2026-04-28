Telangana High Court gets four new permanent judges after SC clears promotion

Hyderabad: Four judges were sworn in as permanent judges of the Telangana High Court on Monday, April 27, in a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar.

The newly elevated judges are Justice Renuka Yara, Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda, Justice Tirumala Devi Eada, and Justice Madhusudhan Rao. All four were previously Additional Judges of the court.

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Their appointments follow a recommendation made on April 14 by the Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, to elevate them as permanent judges of the Telangana High Court.