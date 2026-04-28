Telangana High Court gets four new permanent judges after SC clears promotion

On April 14, the Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, recommended the appointment of four Additional Judges of Telangana High Court as permanent judges.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th April 2026 10:51 am IST|   Updated: 28th April 2026 12:41 pm IST
Telangana High Court gets four permanent judges
Telangana High Court gets four permanent judges

Hyderabad: Four judges were sworn in as permanent judges of the Telangana High Court on Monday, April 27, in a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar.

The newly elevated judges are Justice Renuka Yara, Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda, Justice Tirumala Devi Eada, and Justice Madhusudhan Rao. All four were previously Additional Judges of the court.

Their appointments follow a recommendation made on April 14 by the Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, to elevate them as permanent judges of the Telangana High Court.

Subhan Bakery

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th April 2026 10:51 am IST|   Updated: 28th April 2026 12:41 pm IST

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