Telangana: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Fadnavis to address BJP rallies

Hyderabad: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and former Maharastra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will be arriving in the state on different days to address BJP rallies demanding the Telangana government to withdraw the contentious GO 317.

According to state Party General Secretary Bangaru Shruthi, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will address the party rally at Warangal’s Vishnupriya Gardens on January 9 and Fadnavis will be arriving on January 11 for a rally at Mahbubnagar.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came to Hyderabad on Friday and attended the Swagatha sabha, a meet organized to welcome Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay at the state BJP headquarters in Nampally. The program was intended to celebrate Sanjay’s release from jail after he was arrested by police on January 2.

Bandi Sanjay along with other party leaders had gathered, in large numbers, at the party’s office, despite COVID-19 regulations, in solidarity with government employees, teachers against state government’s order (GO) 317, pertaining to public employment, and a new zonal system of job allocation.

The teachers have alleged that the system that has been forced upon them has discrepancies, where allocation and transfers are not based on seniority and nativity, to the allocated location, rather based on favoritism towards those who have contacts with higher officials.