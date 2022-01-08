Telangana: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Fadnavis to address BJP rallies

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 8th January 2022 7:23 pm IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma (left); and Devendra Fadnavis.

Hyderabad: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and former Maharastra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will be arriving in the state on different days to address BJP rallies demanding the Telangana government to withdraw the contentious GO 317.

According to state Party General Secretary Bangaru Shruthi, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will address the party rally at Warangal’s Vishnupriya Gardens on January 9 and Fadnavis will be arriving on January 11 for a rally at Mahbubnagar.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came to Hyderabad on Friday and attended the Swagatha sabha, a meet organized to welcome Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay at the state BJP headquarters in Nampally. The program was intended to celebrate Sanjay’s release from jail after he was arrested by police on January 2.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
KCR is coward, BJP will win Telangana in 2023: Madhya Pradesh CM

Bandi Sanjay along with other party leaders had gathered, in large numbers, at the party’s office, despite COVID-19 regulations, in solidarity with government employees, teachers against state government’s order (GO) 317, pertaining to public employment, and a new zonal system of job allocation.

The teachers have alleged that the system that has been forced upon them has discrepancies, where allocation and transfers are not based on seniority and nativity, to the allocated location, rather based on favoritism towards those who have contacts with higher officials.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button