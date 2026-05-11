Telangana: Husband, woman kill Dalit youth, dump body in forest

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old Dalit man was allegedly murdered by a married couple and the wife’s cousin and later discarded in Telangana’s Karimnagar district.

The decomposed body of the victim, Joola Vamshi, was found in a forest early Sunday, May 10. The accused, identified as Naveen (30), his wife Alekya (28), and her cousin Bhaskar (28), had reportedly planned the murder to stop Vamshi from harassing Alekya.

Initially, Vamshi’s family had lodged a missing person’s report claiming he had not come home on April 30. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.

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During interrogation, Alekya reportedly said that Vamshi had been harassing her since she was in high school. Even after she married Naveen, he continued the harassment, Alekya said.

Planned murder to stop alleged harassment

The three accused forged a plan to murder Vamshi to put an end to the harassment the woman claimed to have been subjected to since Class 10. They reportedly lured the victim to a quiet and secluded area, killed him, and dumped his body in the Gadidalagandi forest area in an attempt to destroy the evidence.

The accused have since been taken into custody, while the police await the results of the body’s postmortem examination.

Vamshi was a resident of Singireddypallu village in Ramagiri mandal.