Telangana: Illegal motor racing held at Ananthagiri Hills on I-Day?

Hyderabad: Amid Independence Day celebrations, a few youngsters organised illegal car and bike racing at Ananthagiri Hills in the Vikaharabad district.
Despite having no permission to carry out stunts, a few people wreaked havoc in a forest area between 10 am to 1 pm when the cops were engaged in I-day security arrangements.
Videos of the stunts surfaced on social media on Monday, following which the police initiated searches to nab the accused.
The accused are likely to be booked for illegal use of air guns, sirens. It is suspected that illegal vehicle racing activities on the spot were being carried out regularly on weekends.
Though only a few categories of vehicles are permitted to use sirens, many people make a mockery of the rules even in forest areas, causing inconvenience to wildlife.