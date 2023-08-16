Telangana: Illegal motor racing held at Ananthagiri Hills on I-Day?

Hyderabad: Amid Independence Day celebrations, a few youngsters organised illegal car and bike racing at Ananthagiri Hills in the Vikaharabad district.

Despite having no permission to carry out stunts, a few people wreaked havoc in a forest area between 10 am to 1 pm when the cops were engaged in I-day security arrangements.

Videos of the stunts surfaced on social media on Monday, following which the police initiated searches to nab the accused.

One holiday & youth create ruckus with car & bike drag races at Ananthagiri Hills, #Vikarabad. Races were perfectly timed between 10 AM-1 PM when #Telangana cops were busy with #IndependenceDay security. Police hunting for owners to book them for illegal use of air guns, sirens. pic.twitter.com/O6r1ktfkQ4 — Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) August 16, 2023

The accused are likely to be booked for illegal use of air guns, sirens. It is suspected that illegal vehicle racing activities on the spot were being carried out regularly on weekends.

Though only a few categories of vehicles are permitted to use sirens, many people make a mockery of the rules even in forest areas, causing inconvenience to wildlife.