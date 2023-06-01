Telangana: ‘Inaction on WFI Prez BJP’s fault’, says Mahila Cong Chief

Hyderabad: Telangana Mahila Congress president M Sunitha Rao on Thursday condemned the ruling BJP for inaction on BJP MP and president of the Wrestling Foundation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers.

In a press meet here, the Congress leader blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah for protecting the BJP MP. “The Mahila Congress has stood by women in the past and still continues to raise their voice for the women wrestlers,” she said.

Crime rates have been going up in BJP-ruled states and most perpetrators are part of the ruling party, she said, while demanding Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s resignation and strict legal action against him.

Rao also questioned Modi’s silence on the treatment meted out to the wrestlers on the day of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Earlier on Wednesday, Olympic medallist and Congress leader Vijender Singh had slammed those standing against the wrestlers’ protest saying they do not know the difficulties that go into the making of an Olympic champion.

The wrestlers who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of the WFI president were removed from the site by the police on Sunday after they tried to march to the new Parliament building during its inauguration. They were detained before being released later.

Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against the WFI president. The first relates to allegations by the minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second is related to outraging modesty.