Telangana inter physics exam evaluation rectified due to missing question

There was an issue in question number 21 under Section C of the exam paper.

A representational image of a person writing an exam
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced that the evaluation process of the English medium inter physics exam will be rectified after a question was found missing on Tuesday, March 10.

According to officials, there was an issue in question number 21 under Section C of the exam paper.

No error in Telugu medium Telangana inter physics exam paper

In the Telugu medium version of the question paper, there was no error. In the paper, the question included two parts. The first part was a six-mark theory question whereas in the second part, there was an additional two-mark numerical problem. Both parts together carried eight marks.

For eight marks, the students were asked to explain the principle and working of a nuclear reactor with a diagram whereas a two-mark problem was to calculate the amount of energy released if one microgram of uranium is completely destroyed in an atomic bomb explosion.

English medium paper

As the two-mark problem was missing from the Telangana English medium inter physics exam question paper, a senior official from TGBIE stated that students who attempted question number 21 in the English medium paper will still be evaluated for the full eight marks.

The official also said that action would be taken against the persons responsible for the mistake.

