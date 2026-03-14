Telangana: Inter student held for raping 3 minors, impregnating one

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old intermediate student was detained in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district on Thursday, March 12, for allegedly raping three minor girls and impregnating one of them.

The case dates back to 2025, when one of the survivors was subjected to several months of abuse. The accused’s 22-yearold friend has been arrested since one of the survivors was raped at his residence.

The police also arrested two doctors and a nurse for illegally carrying out the abortion.

The intermediate student lured the survivors on the pretext of love, raped them and threatened to leak videos of the incident on social media. He also demanded money from the survivors and threatened to send the videos to their families if they failed to meet his demands.

The incident came to light when one of the survivors informed her parents about it. The parents confronted the intermediate student and confiscated his phone. The 17-year-old was handed over to the police along with the mobile phone.

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Nagarkurnool police stated that the accused took the pregnant survivor to a local clinic for an abortion.

Case filed

Based on three separate complaints, the Nagarkurnool police registered a case under sections 14, 15, and Section 3 (rw 4) of the POCSO Act; Sections 294 (circulating obscene digital content), 87 (kidnap), 77 (voyeurism), 64 (1) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS); and Sections 67 (b) of the IT Act.