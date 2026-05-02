Telangana Intermediate supplementary exam fees deadline extended to May 4

Hyderabad: Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has extended the deadline for payment of Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Exam fees till 5 pm on May 4.

The extension applies to both first and second year regular students as well as failed students. A late fee of Rs 3,000 will be applicable.

Examinations for both first and second year students will be held from May 13 to May 21.

Also Read Telangana Intermediate supplementary exams to start from May 13

Practical examinations will be conducted from May 22 to May 25 in two sessions, from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

The English Practical Examination for first-year students will be held on May 26 from 10 am onwards, and for second-year students, from 2 pm onwards.

The Ethics and Human Values Examination will be conducted on the same day from 10 am to 1 pm.

The Environmental Education Examination will be conducted on May 28 from 10 am to 1 pm.