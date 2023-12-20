Telangana: IPS Shikha Goel takes charge as additional DGP, CID

Published: 20th December 2023
IPS Shikha Goel took charge as the additional DGP, CID on Wednesday

Hyderabad: IPS Shikha Goel took charge as the additional director general of police (ADGP), CID here on Wednesday, December 20

She will continue her previous role as the director for Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratories (TS FSL) and ADGP Women Safety Wing.

Born in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Goel graduated from Delhi’s Miranda House College with B.Sc. (Honours) and M.Sc. (Honours) in Botany. She even did her M.Phil. in Microbiology.

Goel cracked the UPSC examination and joined the Indian Foreign Service. While undergoing her training for IFS, she learned she was selected for the Indian Police Services too. She grabbed the opportunity and joined as an IPS officer.

Her first posting was in Jammu and Kashmir as an additional superintendent of police.

Goel later served with the Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) in Delhi Metro. She was recently deputed as additional commissioner for police in Telangana where she took women-centric initiatives such as She Team, Women on Wheels and Bharosa.

