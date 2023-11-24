Telangana: I-T raids at Tandur Congress candidate’s factory, offices

Hyderabad: The Income Tax department on Friday, November 24, raided the offices and a factory belonging to Tandur Congress candidate Buyyani Manohar Reddy and his family members.
The development comes just a week before the upcoming Assembly polls in the state on November 30.
Manohar Reddy recently joined the Congress after resigning from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).
IT raids also took place at the offices and residences of former MP G Vivek Venkataswamy just a few days after he quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the Congress.
He is contesting the November 30 election from the Chennur constituency in the Mancherial district.