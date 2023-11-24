Telangana: I-T raids at Tandur Congress candidate’s factory, offices

Manohar Reddy recently joined the Congress after resigning from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 24th November 2023 8:43 pm IST
Telangana: IT raids at Tandur Congress candidate's factory, offices
Tandur Congress candidate Buyyani Manohar Reddy. Photo: facebook.

Hyderabad: The Income Tax department on Friday, November 24, raided the offices and a factory belonging to Tandur Congress candidate Buyyani Manohar Reddy and his family members.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The development comes just a week before the upcoming Assembly polls in the state on November 30.

Manohar Reddy recently joined the Congress after resigning from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

MS Education Academy
Also Read
BRS, BJP targetting Congress through ED, IT raids: Revanth Reddy

IT raids also took place at the offices and residences of former MP G Vivek Venkataswamy just a few days after he quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the Congress.

He is contesting the November 30 election from the Chennur constituency in the Mancherial district.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 24th November 2023 8:43 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button