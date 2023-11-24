Telangana: I-T raids at Tandur Congress candidate’s factory, offices

Hyderabad: The Income Tax department on Friday, November 24, raided the offices and a factory belonging to Tandur Congress candidate Buyyani Manohar Reddy and his family members.

The development comes just a week before the upcoming Assembly polls in the state on November 30.

Manohar Reddy recently joined the Congress after resigning from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

#ITRaids at the premises of Congress candidate from #Tandur Constituency Buyyani Manohar Reddy and factory and offices of his brother Buyyani Srinivas Reddy.

IT raids also took place at the offices and residences of former MP G Vivek Venkataswamy just a few days after he quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the Congress.

He is contesting the November 30 election from the Chennur constituency in the Mancherial district.