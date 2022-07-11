Telangana: KCR holds high-level review meeting on rainfall situation

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a high-level review meeting on Monday regarding the continuous heavy rains in the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert of red, yellow and orange warnings for the state of Telangana. Eight districts in the state have been receiving heavy to extremely heavy rains since Sunday.

The Chief Minister instructed all officials, MLAs and ministers to be on high alert and conduct rescue operations on time if needed.

Also Read Godavari crosses 2nd danger mark in Telangana’s Bhadrachalam

A second flood warning was issued as the water level at Godavari river crossed the 48-foot mark informed the officials on Monday.

The officials were also directed to take notice of the same and lay out necessary measures.

“Godavari water level reached 48′ on July 11 at 6:10 am. A second warning was issued. The forecast indicated a further rise, all the flood duty officers take action as per the Godavari flood manual,” read the order.

The IMD on Sunday had predicted that rainfall is likely to continue in Telangana for the next 24 hours. A red alert was issued for eight districts namely Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and the capital city Hyderabad.

Following the alert, KCR had ordered the top officials to take immediate measures to prevent the loss of lives in the wake of the weather department’s warning against incessant heavy rains in the state for two more days.

KCR had announced that all educational institutions will remain closed for three days from Monday to Wednesday as part of the preliminary measures.

The Chief Minister also held a review meeting with top officials on Sunday at Pragathi Bhavan and inquired about the condition of water in the state’s ponds, dams and reservoirs in the wake of heavy rains. Instructions were issued to the higher authorities about the protection measures to be taken in the low-lying areas and flood-prone areas.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Electricity department, Panchayat Raj, Road and Buildings department, Police, Medical and Education departments were asked to be vigilant and take appropriate protective measures.