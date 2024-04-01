Telangana: KCR to visit Karimnagar, Rajanna-Siricilla on April 5

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) will visit Karimnagar and Rajanna-Siricilla districts on April 5 as part of his ‘Polam Bata’ statewide tour which began on March 31.

The former chief minister will interact with farmers who suffered severe losses due to unseasonal rains this year. As part of his tour, he is set to inspect damaged crops and examine the drought conditions.

On Sunday, KCR alleged that 200 farmers had died by suicide across Telangana within 100 days of Congress rule.

Speaking to reporters in Suryapet on March 31, he said, “I have kept silent for four months. Now, I can’t stay mum when lakhs of acres are going dry. You (Congress) had promised to write off all farmer loans by December 9, 2023. Did it happen?” KCR urged the farmers not to take the drastic step.

“Telangana, which was the number one producer of foodgrain in the country, is now seeing farmer suicides, water shortages and power cuts. Who is responsible for this scenario?” he asked and said that the BRS will not rest until farmers are paid Rs 25,000 per acre compensation for crop damage.

Responding to KCR’s remarks, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice-president G Niranjan accused the BRS supremo of trying to stir a farmer’s agitation. “People don’t trust him. KCR’s nine-and-a-half years of corrupt administration are well-known. The delay in farm loan waiver is due to KCR depleting the state’s funds,” he said.