Telangana: Kharge to release Cong’s ‘SC, ST declaration’ on Aug 26 at Chevella

TPCC chief Revanth informed that the party is planning to release its 'minority declaration' in Warangal on August 29.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy with AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the party’s ‘Praja Garjana’ meeting at Chevella as the chief guest on August 26.

Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy said that Kharge will also release the party’s SC, ST declaration at the meeting.

Revanth further informed that the party will hold meetings across constituencies between August 21 to 25 and coordinators have been appointed for making them a success.

He also said that the party is planning to release its ‘minority declaration’ in Warangal on August 29.

“We will also appoint a sub-committee to deal with the OBC, Women declarations. We will also invite Priyanka Gandhi to the Women’s declaration announcement meeting. And for the release of the party’s election manifesto, we are planning to invite Sonia Gandhi,” Revanth stated.

