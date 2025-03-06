Telangana: Korutla sub-inspector caught taking Rs 5K bribe

The SI accepted the bribe amount for leniency in a case registered against complainant at the station in Jagtial district.

Hyderabad: A sub-inspector of Korutla police station was caught accepting a bribe for carrying out an official favour by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday, March 6.

The accused Rupavath Shankar was caught accepting the bribe amount of Rs 5000 from the complainant over leniency in a case registered against the latter at the station in Jagtial district.

Earlier this week, the Telangana ACB sleuths caught an executive engineer of GHMC red-handed when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a contractor.

Telangana ACB catches GHMC official red handed for demanding bribe

The officer A Dasarath Mudiraj, Deputy Executive Engineer, Quality Control Division – II GHMC, had demanded the amount to clear the files and forward it to the higher officials.

The bribe amount was recovered from the accused officer’s office desk. The officer is arrested and produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court. The case is under investigation.

The Telangana ACB registered 17 cases related to bribery in Telangana in February. Out of the total cases, 15 pertain to trap cases while the remaining were related to disproportionate assets cases. A total of 23 officials, including two outsourcing employees, were arrested. The ACB seized Rs 7.60 lakh cash in the trap cases.

