Telangana: KTR accuses Cong of bringing faction politics and political murders

Hyderabad: Accusing the Congress of fostering the culture of faction politics and political murders in Telangana, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) alleged that there was tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao’s influence behind the murders of BRS leaders Mallesh Yadav and Sridhar Reddy in Kollapur within a span of four months.

KTR demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy dismiss the minister from the cabinet immediately if he had any integrity. He also demanded an inquiry by a special investigation team (SIT) or a judicial inquiry into the two murders.

KTR paid tributes to the mortal remains of BRS leader B Sridhar Reddy who was murdered in Kollapur on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Boddu Sridhar was closely associated with former Kollapur MLA Harshavardhan Reddy. KTR assured that the party would protect its activists and support Sridhar Reddy’s family in every way possible.

“These atrocities would not have occurred without the minister’s support. Previously Mallesh Yadav was killed, and now Sridhar Reddy has been murdered. The government should take responsibility for this heinous act,” KTR said, reiterating his call for the sacking of the minister.

Expressing his lack of trust in getting justice through local police, he demanded their immediate suspension and called for action against the officers responsible for the murders.

“The police were supposed to arrive within ten minutes of the incident but showed up an hour and a half later, playing the role of spectators,” KTR said. “If the government and the minister truly have no involvement in this, they should cooperate with an impartial investigation,” he demanded, also alleging that the police were pressuring Sridhar Reddy’s father to avoid mentioning the minister’s name in any complaint.

He threatened to mobilize thousands of supporters to lay siege to the homes of ministers and Congress leaders if the government failed to respond to these killings and atrocities immediately.