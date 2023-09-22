Telangana: KTR slams BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s Islamophobic remarks

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Telangana minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, September 22, condemned the Islamophobic remarks made by South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhurion the floor of the Lok Sabha terming BSP MP Danish Ali as a “Muslim ugrawadi” (Muslim terrorist), “Bharwa” (pimp), and “katwa” (circumcised).

“Shameful of the BJP MP to indulge in such abusive and atrocious behaviour What’s even more shocking and shameful is the Speaker allowing this nonsense in Loksabha!! If this can happen in Parliament, I shudder to imagine what the situation in BJP governed states is,” he said in a post on X.

“Ye mulla aatankwadi hai, bahar pheko naa iss mulle ko,” the BJP MP also said. While he was making those remarks against the Muslim MP, former Union health minister and BJP leader Harshvardhan was seen laughing and cheering at the highly objectionable slurs.

In response to this incident, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed regrets over the offensive remarks. Singh stated that he had not personally heard Bidhuri’s comments but urged the Chair to expunge them from the official records if they had caused distress to opposition members.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday took “serious note” of the objectionable comments made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in the House and warned him of “strict action” if such behaviour is repeated in the future, as the remarks sparked outrage with opposition leaders calling for his suspension.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reportedly issued a show cause notice to its Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri for using unparliamentary language against BSP MP Danish Ali.