Telangana: KTR inaugurates development works at Rajanna-Sircilla

Hyderabad: Telangana municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated ‘Palle Dawakhana’ developed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh in Jillella of Thangallapalli Mandal on Monday.

Rural clinics with modern touches were opened with the aim of providing better medical services to rural people. The clinic is touted to be the first facility of its kind in a rural area in Telangana.

Speaking at the inaugural, KTR said, “Telangana was the only state which was paying the highest salaries to ASHA workers. Though there was a need to increase the salaries of ASHA workers, the government could not do it because of the pandemic.”

Promising to protect the interests of workers by providing all kinds of assistance, KTR advised them to think if they were provoked by unions for their selfish gains.

Palle Dawakhana, Basti Dawakhana, health profile, free diagnostic services, KCR kits and other programmes have been implemented in the state as innovative programmes to provide better medical services to the people, stated KTR.

Science lab at Zilla Parishad High School

As part of Rajanna Sirisilla’s district visit, the municipal administration minister also inaugurated a science lab at Zilla Parishad High School in Tangallapally Mandal of the district.

Later, the statue of the goddess Saraswati which was installed on the school premises was unveiled.

The Telangana government is setting up labs with all the latest infrastructural facilities to facilitate classroom learning so that the students can benefit through laboratory research.

Special efforts to increase scientific curiosity among students, strengthen quality research and make better education more accessible to students are being made.