Telangana: KTR invited to Kazakhstan’s ‘2022 Digital Bridge Forum’

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Minister for Information Technology KT Rama Rao (KTR) is invited to be an honorary guest at the ‘2022 Digital Bridge Forum’ to be held at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, from September 28-29.

Minister for Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Bagdat Mussin, extended the invitation on behalf of the Government of Kazakhstan.

Also Read Telangana: Bandi Sanjay flays KCR on suspected food poisoning case in govt school

Under the theme ‘Central Asia as a platform’, the trends, challenges, and progress in IT and innovations, will be explored. There will be discussions on economic and technological cooperation across Central Asia and globally, a press note informed.

The Forum focuses on the latest tech advancements and innovations, including those in big data, and cloud solutions, as well as the digital transformation of public services and investment in digital infrastructure.