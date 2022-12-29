Telangana: KTR’s father-in-law passes away at 74

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Information and Technology KT Rama Rao’s (KTR) father-in-law Pakala Harinath Rao on Thursday died of a heart attack, at the age of 74.

He suffered a heart attack on December 27 and was rushed to the AIG hospital in Gachibowli, where he died while undergoing treatment at 1:10 pm on Thursday.

KTR was seen consoling his wife Shailima Kalvakuntla at the hospital.

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and several other leaders paid tributes and conveyed their condolences to Harinath Rao’s family members at the Oreon villas in Raidurgam.

On Wednesday, false news regarding Harinath’s death due to a heart attack was circulated but the minister has urged the public not to believe any news otherwise.