Telangana: Labour flees after bid to rape 3-year-old girl in Khammam

Hyderabad: A labour has been arrested for trying to sexually assault a three-year-old girl in Gandhi Nagar village in Sarapaka of Burgampad mandal, Khammam.

The accused was identified as Kundal Ram from Jharkhand, who works in a local factory. According to the reports, on Monday evening, he offered the victim snacks and attempted to sexually assault her. He ran away as the victim started to cry.

Upon learning about the incident, the victim’s parents lodged a complaint with the police.

The victim has been shifted to the hospital for a medical test. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act, and further investigation is ongoing.