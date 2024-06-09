Telangana: Land acquisition for RRR may get further delayed

Hyderabad: Due to the problems faced on account of land acquisition, execution of the northern part of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) may get further delayed owing to 72 hectares of forest lands that are required for taking up the works, Telangana Today reported.

The report said that these 72 hectares did not come under a single block but were spread over three districts, making the acquisition more challenging. These 72 hectares are spread over Yadadri Bhongir (8.7 hectares), Medak (35.11 hectares), and Siddipet (28.25 hectares).

Instead of taking over the forest lands, the government has to give 72 hectares in other areas, as per the rules.

Moreover, the state government also has to identify alternate lands under the “compulsory afforestation rule.” However, a few land parcels were identified under Mahabubabad limits, the report said.

A senior official from the Forest department told Telangana Today that all details of land acquisition details must be uploaded on the PARIVESH portal for coordination among the line departments and tracking the status.

Since the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is the user agency for executing the RRR project, it has to upload all these details, he said.