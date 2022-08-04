Telangana: Lightning kills 3 people in Jayashankar Bhupalpally

Hyderabad: In separate incidents three persons were struck to death by lightning on Wednesday, due to heavy rains in the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

Among the victims were two farmers and a woman, working at their farm when they were fatally struck. 48-year-old farmer, Vanga Ravi died in his farm land in Ponagallu village in Regonda mandal and Katam Raghupathi Reddy a 25-year-old farmer, was struck by lightning while he was in the fields with his parents in Shatrajpalli village in Malhar mandal.

Another victim identified as 56-year-old Arepalli Varamma died while she was working in the fields in Gopalapuam village in Chityala mandal. Following the deaths, officials warned farmers not to vist their fields during heavy rains. The farmers were also cautioned against taking shelter under trees during the downpour.

There have been considerable number of deaths due to lightning across Telangana since the start of monsoon season. In June, there were four deaths due to lightning from districts including Komaram Bheem, Asifabad and Khamam.