Telangana likely to receive heavy rain in next 24 hours

Hyderabad: The Telangana Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in several districts, including Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal, over the next 24 hours.

According to the daily weather report, similar rainfall conditions are expected on Thursday, October 22, in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers may occur at a few or many places, or at isolated locations across Telangana during the next seven days.

In addition, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places over the state in the next five days.

Telangana recorded rain at a few locations over the past 24 hours, the meteorological office added.