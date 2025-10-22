Telangana likely to receive heavy rain in next 24 hours

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers may occur at a few or many places, or at isolated locations across Telangana during the next seven days.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 22nd October 2025 4:38 pm IST
Rains in Telangana
Hyderabad: The Telangana Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in several districts, including Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal, over the next 24 hours.

According to the daily weather report, similar rainfall conditions are expected on Thursday, October 22, in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

In addition, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places over the state in the next five days.

Telangana recorded rain at a few locations over the past 24 hours, the meteorological office added.

