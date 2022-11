Hyderabad: The state excise department on Saturday said that the liquor shops in and around the limits of the Munugode assembly constituency shall remain closed on November 6.



Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda ordered that all the toddy shops, A4 shops, and 2B restaurants including bars that serve liquor will remain closed for one day.

The order was issued pertaining to the counting of votes after the Munugode bye-elections that took place on November 3.