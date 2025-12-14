Telangana local body polls phase 2 sees 56.71 pc voter turnout

Hyderabad: The second phase of Telangana local body polls saw 56.71 percent voter turnout till 11:00 am on Sunday, December 14.

District-wise polling percentages were also released by authorities. Rangareddy district recorded 54.33 per cent turnout, Warangal 59.31 per cent, Hanumakonda 54.11 per cent, Bhadradri Kothagudem 57.57 per cent, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri 56.51 per cent, and Suryapet registered the highest turnout at 60.07 per cent till the reported time.

Elections are being held for 3,911 Gram Panchayat sarpanch posts and 29,917 ward member positions. A total of 12,782 candidates are contesting for sarpanch posts, while 71,071 candidates are in the fray for ward member seats. As many as 57,22,465 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 38,337 polling stations.

Polling will continue until 1:00 PM, followed by counting of votes from 2:00 PM. Results will be declared thereafter.

Subsequently, meetings of newly elected ward members will be held to elect deputy sarpanches.