Telangana: Man ends life over fight with live-in partner over gas cylinder

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old man died by suicide after a quarrel with his live-in partner over the exhaustion of a domestic gas cylinder in his house at Yellamma Thota in Medchal.

According to the Medchal police, “The victim, Sanjay Kumar, a daily wage worker was living with a woman for ten years. On Saturday night, the couple allegedly had a heated argument over the exhaustion of their LPG cylinder.”

“Following this, Kumar hanged himself from the ceiling fan in the hall. Further investigation is on,” police added.