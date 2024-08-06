Telangana man falls to death from 3rd floor fearing arrest for ganja use

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Khaleel Pasha, who lived in Singareni colony along with his family

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 6th August 2024 5:56 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man died after he slipped and fell from the third floor of his apartment while trying to escape via a water pipe. He was under the impression that excise officials were coming to arrest him for the use of ganja.

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Khaleel Pasha, who lived in the Singareni colony along with his family.

According to reports, a team of excise and prohibition personnel arrived at Singareni Colony for an awareness drive about drug abuse. Upon seeing the officials, the victim mistakenly thought they were there to arrest him, as he often smoked ganja.

He panicked and attempted to escape by climbing down a water pipeline from his apartment. He slipped and fell from the third floor, sustaining severe injuries.

The victim was initially taken to a private hospital and later transferred to Osmania Hospital. However, he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment on Sunday night.

