Telangana: Man feeds 2-year-old daughter rat poison over marital dispute

Hyderabad: A marital dispute turned tragic for a family when the husband fed rat poison to his two-year-old daughter in Telangana’s Lachammagudem village of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

Varikuppala Ravi and Swathi had two daughters – two-year-old Meghana and nine-month-old Mayuri.

The couple had family issues and constantly fought. Three months ago, Swathi, frustrated with her husband, left for her maternal home along with her younger daughter. Ravi was left with Meghana.

She also filed a complaint with the Madugula Police Station.

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Deeply distressed by this turn of events, Ravi mixed rat poison into food, fed it to Meghana and then consumed it himself in a suicide attempt.

Locals shifted both to a nearby hospital.

Meghana died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Ravi’s condition remains critical. He is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Nalgonda.

The police have registered a case and have initiated an investigation into the incident.