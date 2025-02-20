Telangana: Man gets 20 yrs jail for raping mentally challenged minor girl

Hyderabad: An auto driver was on Wednesday, February 19 sentenced to 20-year rigorous imprisonment for allegedly raping a mentally challenged minor girl.

The incident occurred in 2021 Jagtial district’s Mallial. The convict was identified as 55-year-old Chetpalli Narayana alias Topi Narayana was found guilty by the fast-track and special sessions court Judge G Neelima, who awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation to the survivor and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 penalty on the convict.

According to police, in July 2021 the survivor’s father had told Narayana to drop her and her younger sister home. While Narayana dropped the younger girl at home, he took the survivor to his residence in the next lane and raped her.

The girl’s mother searched for the victim and caught Narayana red-handed, but he managed to escape, police said. Later, a case was registered and he was arrested.

During the trial, the court examined statements from the survivor, her sister, mother and other evidence and pronounced Narayana guilty of the crime.