Telangana: Man hangs himself at R&B min’s office in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old man’s body was found hanging at the home office of Telangana minister for Roads and Building (R&B) Vemula Prashant Reddy, in Velpur village, Nizamabad, on Sunday.

The deceased identified as Devender died by suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling. Devender reportedly killed himself in the same room he used to work in.

According to media reports, Devender spoke to his partner before ending his life. He told her that he was leaving her and changed his status to “Rest In Peace” (RIP).

Prashanth Reddy wasn’t at home at the time when the incident occurred.

On Sunday morning, the area was visited by Armoor Sub-Inspector Vinay Kumar and Balkonda Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Prabhakar Rao.

The police are attempting to identify any potential accomplices to the suicide while attempting to confirm Devender’s relationship with the woman he was speaking to on the phone before ending his life. The body has been sent to Balkonda Government Hospital for an autopsy.