Telangana: Man held for auto rikshaw theft in Medchal

Hyderabad: A man was arrested on Wednesday, September 17 for auto rikshaw theft in Telangana’s Medchal district.

The accused was identified as 30-year-old Korpathi Sriramulu, a resident of Dundigal, used to move around colonies at night and steal auto-rickshaws. According to the police, Sriramulu would sell the rikshaws and spend the money.

In a similar incident, in March this year, a Rapido driver was arrested for seating an auto-rickshaw in Malakpet.

The accused was identified as 23-year-old Haneef Quershi, a resident of Saidabad. On March 10, Qureshi stole an autorickshaw from Akbarbagh in Malakpet. He intended to use the auto for commercial purposes.

On Sunday, the South East Zone Task Force and Chaderghat police intercepted the accused near Azampura X Roads, Chaderghat, during a routine vehicle check.

Upon interrogation, Qureshi failed to produce documents related to the auto. After being detained, the accused confessed to the theft.

Qureshi was arrested and the vehicle was seized.