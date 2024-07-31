Telangana: Man held for sexually assaulting mentally disabled woman

Hyderabad: Police apprehended a man for sexually assaulting a mentally disabled woman in Shaligowraram Mandal of Nalgonda district.

The accused has been identified as Dasharth, who worked alongside the victim’s father.

According to reports, the accused frequently visited the victim’s residence as part of his job. During these visits, he noticed the victim was often alone. Seizing the opportunity when the family members were away, the accused allegedly raped the victim.

After returning home in the evening, the victim’s parents were informed regarding the incident by their distressed daughter. They immediately reported the incident to the local police station.

Upon receiving information, the police registered a case and took the accused into custody.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Spike in sexual assault cases

Earlier, on July 30, Hyderabad police arrested a man for sexually assaulting a 27-year-old woman from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, whom he met on Facebook. The accused, identified as Swami Bandaram, is a resident of the Jangaon district of Telangana.

On July 2, the woman travelled from Raipur to Hyderabad by bus, arriving around noon. Swami Bandaram picked her up and took her to a hotel at Parklane in Hyderabad. In the hotel room, Swami Bandaram sexually assaulted the woman and later sent her back to Raipur.

In another incident, a female passenger was allegedly raped in a moving bus by a private bus employee while travelling from Nirmal to Prakasham on Monday night, July 29. The accused, identified as Krishna, a native of Sitaramapur in Nellore district, was the spare driver of the bus.

The incident took place close to midnight when the accused, an employee of Harikrishna Travels, gagged the victim from behind and sexually assaulted her.