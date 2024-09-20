Telangana: Man sentenced to life for killing wife

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his 30-year-old wife, by the Rangareddy district court. A fine of Rs 25,000 has also been imposed on the accused.

The incident occurred on the night of October 30, 2020, in Gundya Thanda of Ranga Reddy District.

According to reports, the accused, Ramesh, had a history of physical and mental harassment against the victim, Lalitha. During a heated argument, he attacked her with a knife, inflicting multiple stab wounds, including to her throat, before fleeing the scene.

Lalitha was rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Shadnagar for initial treatment, but due to the severity of her injuries, she was later referred to Osmania Hospital, Hyderabad. Later, she succumbed to her injuries on November 5, 2020.

Following the incident, the victim’s mother, Pathlavath Peeri, filed a complaint with the Shadnagar Police, leading to an investigation. The accused was arrested on November 9, 2020, and a charge sheet was filed within 90 days.

During the trial the accused was found guilty of murder under Sections 302, 498(A), and 201 of the Indian Penal Code.