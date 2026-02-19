Telangana: Man smashes woman to death with hammer for rejecting proposal

Hyderabad: A man bludgeoned a woman to death with a hammer in Telangana’s Suryapet district on Thursday, February 19, for allegedly rejecting his relationship proposal.

The incident occurred in Sneha Colony when the woman, identified as Spandana, was alone at her residence. The accused, Mahesh, entered her house and hit her with a sledgehammer. After hearing the woman’s cries, residents gathered at her residence and caught the accused.

Spandana was shifted to a government hospital as she sustained grievous injuries. As her condition worsened, the woman was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

In a video shared on social media, the residents of Sneha Nagar were seen tying the accused to a pole and thrashing him before the police intervened.

The angry mob demanded strict action against the accused. Speaking to Siasat.com, the Suryapet Town Police said, “The accused has been identified as Mahesh. He has been booked for attempt to murder under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS).”

The police said that Mahesh is under treatment and will be arrested soon.