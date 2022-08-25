Telangana mandates monthly PT meets at govt, local body schools

Hyderabad: All government and local body schools have been mandated to hold Parent Teacher Meetings (PTMs) every month beginning with the 2022-23 academic year.

The action was taken by the Directorate of School Education following a lengthy conversation with District Educational Officers (DEOs) last month regarding the conduct of PTMs in government and local body schools in order to communicate with parents and improve school children’s learning levels.

According to the directorate’s most recent proceedings, all government and local body schools must hold PTMs meeting month the third Saturday of each month. If the Saturday of the month falls on a holiday then the meeting is moved to the fourth Saturday of the month.

PTMs have been made essential in government and local body schools every month in order to broaden the representation of parents as well as hear each and every voice of parents for the wellbeing of the school.

Teachers have been asked to appraise the academic program as well as the achievements of each kid and the relevant class in a one-on-one discussion with parents during such sessions.