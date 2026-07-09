Telangana man’s poster campaign derails girlfriend’s engagement

Hyderabad: A strange case of heartbreak has come to light in Telangana’s Siddipet district, where a man is going around town pasting posters about his alleged girlfriend’s marriage to another man. His trick might have paid off, as the engagement has reportedly been called off.

Venkatesh has claimed he was in a relationship with the girl from his town for the past seven years. However, her parents arranged her engagement to another man in Thangalapalli village of Rajanna Sircilla district. In the posters, Venkatesh said that even though he revealed the relationship to the groom, he refused to call off the marriage since he was getting 16 tolas of gold (186.62 gram) in dowry.

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A video has emerged on social media where a man, reportedly Venkatesh, is seen getting out of a car and pasting a poster outside a shop in the middle of the night. Just as he flees from the spot, another man comes along and catches him in the act. The second man quickly removes the poster from the wall.

Posters were reportedly pasted in Siddipet near the girl’s house and in Thangalapalli, where the groom lives.

However, the woman has denied being in a relationship with Venkatesh and has filed a complaint with the Siddipet Three Town Police. “We have registered two cases, one based on the woman’s complaint and another based on her parents’ complaint. Further investigation is underway,” an official from Siddipet Three Town Police told Siasat.com.