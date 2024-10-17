Telangana man’s remains returned home after 57 days in Kurdistan

Hyderabad: The mortal remains of Rayamallu Sampangi, a 30-year-old native of Telangana who tragically lost his life in a road accident on 21 August 2024 in the Kurdistan Region, were finally returned to his village on Thursday, bringing closure to his family and community after a long and arduous process.

The accident, involving a collision with a divider, caused an intracerebral haemorrhage, leading to his untimely demise despite prompt medical intervention. Sampangi, who worked as a daily wage labourer, had been planning to return to India to reunite with his family in Chinthaguda village of Jannaram mandal, in Mancherial district.

According to a representative of Gulf JAC, G Muralidhar Reddy, the repatriation of Sampangi’s mortal remains was a challenging process that spanned over 57 days.

He told Siasat.com that it was made possible through the dedicated efforts of Ellam Swamy Bathula, his fellow villagers, and the support of the Consulate General of India in Erbil. Consulate officers undertook a 400-kilometre journey to ensure his remains could be returned to India.

The family of Rayamallu Sampangi expressed their heartfelt gratitude to all who supported them during this difficult time, extending special thanks to the Telangana government, consulate officers, and other key individuals.