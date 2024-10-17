Telangana man’s remains returned home after 57 days in Kurdistan

Rayamallu Sampangi, a 30-year-old native of Telangana, had tragically lost his life in a road accident on August 21, 2024 in the Kurdistan Region

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 17th October 2024 8:01 pm IST
The mortal remains of Rayamallu Sampangi, a migrant worker who passed away in Kurdistan has been brought back to his native village in Mancherial district on Thursday.

Hyderabad: The mortal remains of Rayamallu Sampangi, a 30-year-old native of Telangana who tragically lost his life in a road accident on 21 August 2024 in the Kurdistan Region, were finally returned to his village on Thursday, bringing closure to his family and community after a long and arduous process.

The accident, involving a collision with a divider, caused an intracerebral haemorrhage, leading to his untimely demise despite prompt medical intervention. Sampangi, who worked as a daily wage labourer, had been planning to return to India to reunite with his family in Chinthaguda village of Jannaram mandal, in Mancherial district.

Also Read
Telangana Group-I candidates protest, demand postponement of exam

According to a representative of Gulf JAC, G Muralidhar Reddy, the repatriation of Sampangi’s mortal remains was a challenging process that spanned over 57 days.

He told Siasat.com that it was made possible through the dedicated efforts of Ellam Swamy Bathula, his fellow villagers, and the support of the Consulate General of India in Erbil. Consulate officers undertook a 400-kilometre journey to ensure his remains could be returned to India.

The family of Rayamallu Sampangi expressed their heartfelt gratitude to all who supported them during this difficult time, extending special thanks to the Telangana government, consulate officers, and other key individuals.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 17th October 2024 8:01 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest NRIs Corner updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button