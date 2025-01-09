Telangana: ‘Mee Ticket’ app for all ticketed services launched

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and industries minister D Sridhar Babu launched the “Mee Ticket” app on Thursday, January 9, which is expected to simplify the process of ticketing by eliminating the need to wait in long queues.

Whether it is booking RTC bus or metro tickets, gaining entry into prominent temples, or purchasing passes for parks and tourist destinations, the Mee Ticket app developed by the department of information technology, electronics and communications through its Electronic Service Delivery (ESD) initiative makes it more convenient for the people to avail various services.

The app allows users to book tickets for 15 prominent temples, 129 parks, 54 boating destinations, zoos, museums, RTC bus and metro services, and various entertainment zones across Telangana.

It also facilitates bookings for community halls, gyms, and sports complexes within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) jurisdiction. Additionally, the app provides automated recommendations for nearby attractions based on the user’s chosen location, enhancing the overall user experience.

Also Read TGSRTC hikes ticket fares during Sankranti holidays in Telangana

Sridhar Babu said that the app integrates all types of ticket bookings into a single platform while hinting at the introduction of similar innovative apps in the future to enhance public convenience.

He also highlighted that the app is user-friendly and enables payments through secure UPI options without imposing additional charges, unlike other platforms. He stressed that the app was designed to save time and effort, offering a convenient, single-window solution for multiple services.

The launch event of the app at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat was attended by Mee Seva commissioner Ravi Kiran, commissioner of industries department Dr G Malsur, zoo parks director Dr Sunil, and other senior officials.