Telangana min urges journos to apply for accreditation by May 10

Telangana to begin district-wise distribution of accreditation cards; minister says eligibility expanded and applications open till May 10.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 1st May 2026 11:54 am IST
Telangana Revenue, Housing and Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy
Telangana Revenue, Housing and Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Hyderabad: Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Telangana’s minister for Information and Public Relations, on Thursday, April 30, urged eligible journalists to apply for accreditation cards by May 10, stating that the process is being expanded to cover more media professionals across the state.

The minister said instructions have been issued to district collectors to begin the distribution of accreditation cards in all districts from Friday, May 1.

He was speaking in Hyderabad after distributing accreditation cards to several journalists at an event organised by the Information Department, in the presence of K Srinivasa Reddy.

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Highlighting changes in the accreditation process, the minister said that while there was scope to issue cards to around 32,500 journalists during the previous government, only 23,352 were granted accreditation.

Expansion to benefit over 45000 journalists: Ponguleti

He added that the current government has expanded the system to benefit over 46,000 journalists.

So far, around 2,800 accreditation cards have been approved, he said, adding that the issuance of cards will be a continuous process.

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Officials, including Special Commissioner of the Information Department Mukunda Reddy, were also present.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 1st May 2026 11:54 am IST

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