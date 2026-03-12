Telangana minister urges Centre to ensure enough urea supply for Kharif 2026

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has urged the Centre to allocate 2 lakh tonne urea every month for April, May and June 2026, so that buffer stocks could be maintained and there is no disruption in the supply of fertilisers in the coming Kharif 2026 season.

In a letter to Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda on Thursday, March 12, Rao said that the opening balance of urea for the beginning of the Kharif 2026 season could not exceed 50,000 tonne, even as the Rabi season is concluding.

He recalled that the state had a significant opening balance of 4.65 lakh tonne in the 2024 Kharif season, which ensured a smooth supply of fertilisers. Rao said that kind of availability in the urea stock helped maintain buffer stocks to be used during the peak demand period in July and August.

He, however, pointed out that there was an opening balance of 1.99 lakh tonne in Kharif 2025, which had led to difficulties in the supply of fertilisers.

The Agriculture Minister said that by setting up a buffer stock, especially in April and May, when the consumption is low, the demand that increases in the following months could be easily met.

He said that since urea was allocated to the state on time in the last Rabi season, it was able to be distributed to the farmers without any problems. Rao said that due to those timely allocations, the problems that were faced in the Kharif 2025 season were not repeated, and agricultural activities continued smoothly.

Rao informed Nadda that about 70 per cent of the crops in Telangana would be cultivated in the Kharif season itself. He noted that crops like paddy, cotton and maize that are widely cultivated during this season require a large amount of urea.

Informing the Union Minister that the Kharif season in Telangana begins a little earlier than other states, he noted that it is very important to set up reserves in advance so that farmers have access to fertilisers on time.

Tummala Rao also informed Nadda that the state government has already launched a “Urea App” to ensure that the supply of fertilisers is transparent and prevents pilferage.

“Through this app, farmers can not only know the details of the fertilisers allocated to them, but can also know where fertilisers are available nearby. Similarly, officials can also easily monitor the details of fertiliser stocks and distribution,” he informed.

Tummala said that at least 3 lakh tonne urea will be required per month during the months of July and August, and keeping these needs in mind, he stressed the need for preparing adequate reserves in advance, so that farmers could be supplied urea without any shortage.

“If these allocations are made, the state government will be able to create adequate reserves in advance and make urea available to farmers without any disruption during the Kharif season,” he urged.

Stating that the continuous supply of fertilisers required by farmers would greatly contribute to the stability of agricultural production, Tummala expressed hope that the Centre would respond quickly and take a positive decision on urea supplies.