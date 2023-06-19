Telangana: Missing elderly woman found dead in Suryapet

Hyderabad: An elderly woman who went missing days ago was found dead on Sunday in Nallayene of Garidepally mandal.

The deceased, identified as 50-year-old K Sakkubayamma, a resident of Ramachandrapuram mandal was found dead at Nallayene between Ramachandrapuram and Kodandarampuram.

Also Read ACB arrests Telangana University VC over bribery charges

According to the police statement, Sakkubayamma had gone missing three days back. Her relatives approached the police and filed a missing report.

Locals found her body and informed the police. The gold ornaments worn by her were also missing.

The police registered a case while an investigation was going on.