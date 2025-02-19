Telangana: Multiplexes seek relief from curbs on kids’ theatre access timings

Hyderabad: The Multiplex Association of India has petitioned the Telangana High Court to lift restrictions that prohibit children under 16 from attending special movie screenings before 11 am and after 11 pm.

The association contends that challenges regarding ticket prices should not be classified as public interest litigations (PILs).

Senior advocate S Niranjan Reddy, representing the association, highlighted that these restrictions have led to substantial financial losses for multiplexes.

During the hearing, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy noted that in Europe, children are not allowed to attend movies after 11 pm.

Also Read Multiplex owners challenge Telangana HC ruling on children’s theatre access

He subsequently adjourned the case until February 24, instructing that a counter-response be filed regarding the petition.

This legal action follows a previous petition filed by a vegetable trader from Hyderabad on January 10, which questioned the legality of shows scheduled between 4 am and 6 am.

The judge expressed concerns about late-night screenings potentially harming children’s health and implemented measures to prevent minors from entering theaters after 11 pm.