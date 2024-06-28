Telangana: Muslim youth held after Medak communal violence get bail

Hyderabad: The Medak District Court has granted bail to 10 Muslim youths arrested following the communal violence in Medak. Five youngsters were released on Thursday, June 27, and the rest are set to be released by Friday, June 28.

The legal team set up by AIMIM provided legal assistance to the youngsters who were arrested allegedly under false pretexts. Advocates Pratap Reddy, Azeem, Jeevan, and Balaiah were part of the team.

“Alhamdulillah, AIMIM legal team formed by AIMIM Prez Br @asadowaisi Sb to fight cases against youngsters arrested after communal clashes in Medak was successful in granting bail for 10 Muslims arrested. 5 youngsters were released today evening and rest 5 would be released tomorrow morning,” AIMIM Karwan MLA Kausar Mohuiddin posted on X.

On June 20, Medak BJP MP Raghunandan Rao had appeared in the District Court on behalf of cow vigilantes booked under Medak violence.

Earlier this month, section 144 was imposed near Ramdas Chowrasta of Medak district following the ruckus created by local members of right-wing Hindutva organisations over cattle brought for Bakrid sacrifice by the management of local Minhaj ul Uloom Madarsa.

Soon, police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd. An hour later, The members of the right-wing Hindutva groups again reached the madrasa and launched an attack. Several people who were inside the madrasa received injuries and were shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

Later, the mob attacked the hospital as well and threw stones at the hospital building.